Weekend Hot Clicks: Daria Shy; Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl Weekend

Icon Sportswire via Getty

The best and worst Super Bowl guarantees ever, and ranking the 11 worst Super Bowl teams. Here's something random: A baseball fan's guide to the Super Bowl. Also, Julio Jones has some unreal custom cleats, how does Tom Brady's 2016 season compare to his other Super Bowl campaigns and NPR looked at Super Bowl ads and what works, what doesn't and what gets political. Oh, and are you a bandwagon Patriots' fan?

Betting Bonanza

Reminder of all the wacky prop bets you can lose money on, but here are some friendly bets that novice Super Bowl bettors could win. And this guy is holding a 100:1 ticket on the Falcons.

The 1980's Ruled

Power Ranking the best throwback and alternate uniforms in college basketball.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Daria Shy: Lovely Lady of the Day Gallery 1 23 Close expandIcon 1 23 Close

Your LLOD for Super Bowl weekend is Daria Shy, a gorgeous model from St. Petersburg, Russia (Click here for full-sized gallery)

It Better Be Birdman

The first fan-run football team in the world, the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, are now voting on mascot name.

The Art Briles Rules

As more baffling details emerge in the Baylor debacle, Lindsey Schnell wants to know when college football will change.

This Ref Needs a Rulebook

Instant classic foul draw by Harden. pic.twitter.com/0mrNEYA2EQ — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) February 4, 2017

Love These

On My Way

Meat Locker Smokin' #pullnsmoke #bbq #ribs #porkbutts #pitmaster #superbowl #atlanta #falcons A photo posted by PullNSmokeBBQ (@pullnsmokebbq) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:29am PST

How Does That Happen?

Doctor pulled a cockroach from a woman's head after she complained of a "tingling sensation" https://t.co/It8cqn9WMU pic.twitter.com/Sbty6SN5qq — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 4, 2017

Odds and Ends

Jerry West's former mansion on market for $1.5 million ... NFLPA threatens to deter players from signing with Bears if workmans comp bill passes ... Adam Vinatieri sets world record with 28 field goals in 60 seconds ... Predicting the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class ... Future LLOD? Brittani Bader ... Inside the lawsuit against Trump's Florida golf club ... Xavier wore some sick throwbacks with their old 'Running Man' logo.

Rookie of the Year Voting

Chili 101 by Migos

Please enjoy this video of @Migos explaining how to make chili pic.twitter.com/p6ZPiKPqXw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2017

Mesmerizing

