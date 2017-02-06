New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is speaking his mind after the latest Super Bowl victory.

He was seen wearing a t-shirt with Roger Goodell's face and a clown nose as he got off the Patriots' plane at Logan Airport in Boston.

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons TV (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017

The shirt is made by Barstool Sports, whose founder David Portnoy was among the four Tom Brady fans who were arrested for a sit-in at the NFL headquarters in 2015.