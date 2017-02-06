Extra Mustard

Photo: Patriots coach Matt Patricia wears Roger Goodell clown shirt

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is speaking his mind after the latest Super Bowl victory.

He was seen wearing a t-shirt with Roger Goodell's face and a clown nose as he got off the Patriots' plane at Logan Airport in Boston.

Patriots fans arrested at NFL headquarters now celebrate Super Bowl victory

The shirt is made by Barstool Sports, whose founder David Portnoy was among the four Tom Brady fans who were arrested for a sit-in at the NFL headquarters in 2015.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters