Extra Mustard

Patriots fans arrested at NFL headquarters now celebrate Super Bowl victory

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

The four Patriots fans that were arrested for staging a sit-in at the NFL headquarters are now celebrating the Patriots' latest Super Bowl victory.

In 2015, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, John Feitelberg, Hank Lockwood and Paul Gulczynski handcuffed themselves together in the lobby of the offices before police took them away.

The group carried signs that read “Free Brady” and “Fire Goodell” as they attempted to confront commissioner Roger Goodell for handing down a four game suspension to quarterback Tom Brady.

Watch some clips from the sit-in below:

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons, the "Brady 4" posed with golfer Keegan Bradley.

screenshot @barstoolsports twitter

 
The Patriots' championship parade will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

