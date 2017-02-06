That Really Happened

In what was seemingly a loss for most of America, the New England Patriots came back from a whopping 25-point deficit to win Super Bowl LI, scoring 31 unanswered points in one of the greatest Super Bowl games ever played. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick cemented themselves as the GOATs at their position, while Falcons coach Dan Quinn has now been a part of the two worst Super Bowl losses ever. I still really can’t believe how last night’s game ended, and I also can’t imagine any other team pulling off a comeback like that besides the Patriots. After an underwhelming postseason, at least the Super Bowl delivered on drama.

You can re-live the game with highlights and videos here. Greg Bedard wrote about the game’s biggest plays and players. Michael Rosenberg wrote about how New England willed its way to the win: one play at a time. Peter King has everything from the Super Bowl to the Hall of Fame covered in his MMQB column. Jonathan Jones, meanwhile, wrote about the familiar pain for Falcons fans.

Elsewhere, The Ringer’s Danny Clark wrote about how Atlanta threw away the Super Bowl. ESPN’s Ian O’Connor wrote about Tom Brady’s motivation for winning: love, not rage.

Don’t Forget About Gaga!

Lady Gaga’s halftime show was a spectacle in the best way possible—she jumped off the roof of an NFL stadium! Here are the best photos from her performance. And if video is your thing, you can watch her full set here.

More Super Bowl

Here are the front pages in Boston this morning ... Videos of Patriots fans reacting to the game’s last touchdown ... Mark Wahlberg missed the end of the game ... So did Donald Trump ... Gisele did not ... George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara did a great job with the coin toss ... Richard Deitsch reviewed the Fox broadcast in his media column ... Bow Wow was not happy with his Falcons ... T.I. gave a profanity-laced recap of the loss ... More athletes and celebs reacted on Twitter ... How the last play of the game was called around the world ... Here are Tom Brady’s gutsy five rings commercial ... Brady’s game jersey may have been stolen ... Martellus Bennett said he will not go to the White House ... Roger Goodell was lustfully booed during the trophy presentation ... Here are SI’s best photos from the game ... Memorable Comebacks ... Memorable Collapses ... Chris Burke has your look ahead to next season with some draft rankings.

A Brief Recap In Tweets

An Odd & End or Two

Which NBA team is the biggest clown show? ... Rob Mahoney wrote about Zach LaVine’s torn ACL ... How to buy Valentine’s Day flowers the right way.

