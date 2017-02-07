They’re Not Tired of Parades Yet?

Gronk being Gronk. pic.twitter.com/1ygOoxQfta — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 7, 2017

Even though the Patriots parade started at 11 a.m., players were going heavy on the booze. Chris Long went with Natty Light (is he calling Matty Ice Matty Light?) and Rob Ninkovich dumped vodka right into his mouth. Gronk chugged a beer and spiked it, of course, and got a custom WWE belt. Tom Brady didn’t catch any adult beverages, just a pass. His kid dabbed, though.

This is Horrifying

Doctors in India found a cockroach living inside a woman’s skull. (There’s a video, if you’re really sick.)

Nick Saban Must Really Be a Jerk, Huh?

Steve Sarkisian just bolted from Alabama to become the offensive coordinator with the Falcons. SB Nation reports that Sark and Saban started having disagreements about “system philosophy” almost immediately after the season ended.

Florida Southern’s Gonna Win Like 85 Games This Year

MLB realignment got weird pic.twitter.com/Dy9lKcQxd5 — Barry Petchesky (@barry) February 7, 2017

Pontius Pilate is the Original Roger Goodell

Maybe Patriots fans are taking their persecution complex a little too far? (📷: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/PIKMcV1CbA — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 7, 2017

Is... Is There a Truck Buried There?

Oh my god, look at this gravestone in the cemetery by our house. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/akLBz9lA4v — Your Main Man Dave (@daveswebsite) February 4, 2017

Odds & Ends

An indoor football team is letting our readers pick its mascot’s name. ... One Falcons fan buried his jersey because he decided it was too cursed. ... These two guys say they were able to sneak into the Super Bowl. ... This idiotic game show answer honestly made me laugh out loud. ... Barack Obama’s retirement is going just fine. Here he is kitesurfing with Richard Branson. ... This story about the Mets pitcher who literally couldn’t swing is a ton of fun.

Breanna Stewart Goes to China

I always thought it was interesting how American players adjust to playing overseas.

New Chance the Rapper Video

This Isn’t Normal

