Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Hope Beel; Patriots celebrate their fifth title

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

They’re Not Tired of Parades Yet?

Even though the Patriots parade started at 11 a.m., players were going heavy on the booze. Chris Long went with Natty Light (is he calling Matty Ice Matty Light?) and Rob Ninkovich dumped vodka right into his mouth. Gronk chugged a beer and spiked it, of course, and got a custom WWE belt. Tom Brady didn’t catch any adult beverages, just a pass. His kid dabbed, though. 

This is Horrifying

Doctors in India found a cockroach living inside a woman’s skull. (There’s a video, if you’re really sick.)

Nick Saban Must Really Be a Jerk, Huh?

Steve Sarkisian just bolted from Alabama to become the offensive coordinator with the Falcons. SB Nation reports that Sark and Saban started having disagreements about “system philosophy” almost immediately after the season ended. 

Hope Beel: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Hope Beel is a Patriots fan, so I’ll assume Andy is behind the decision to feature her this afternoon. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Working out is important, but recovering correctly after a long workout is just as crucial. With that in mind, let me tell you about the VYPER, a foam roller that uses pressure and vibration to improve overall fitness performance. It’s the perfect gift for the guy who loves to get a little physical—and maintain flexibility and range of motion. As luck would have it, Andy has three VYPERs to give away. He’ll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email him (andy_gray@simail.com) the amount of money the Cheeto Harambe is going for on eBay. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line VYPER.

Florida Southern’s Gonna Win Like 85 Games This Year

Pontius Pilate is the Original Roger Goodell

Is... Is There a Truck Buried There?

Odds & Ends

An indoor football team is letting our readers pick its mascot’s name. ... One Falcons fan buried his jersey because he decided it was too cursed. ... These two guys say they were able to sneak into the Super Bowl. ... This idiotic game show answer honestly made me laugh out loud. ... Barack Obama’s retirement is going just fine. Here he is kitesurfing with Richard Branson. ... This story about the Mets pitcher who literally couldn’t swing is a ton of fun. 

Breanna Stewart Goes to China

I always thought it was interesting how American players adjust to playing overseas.

New Chance the Rapper Video

 

This Isn’t Normal

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

