Friday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Liberty Netuschil; Knicks mess gets even worse
James Dolan’s Incompetence Knows No Bounds
The Knicks, after blaming Charles Oakley for the events leading to his arrest, decided Friday that it was actually security chief Frank Benedetto’s fault and gave him the axe. I don’t know why I agreed to go watch the game tonight with a friend.
There’s Only One Thing to Name This
Obviously Prince Fielder’s new Netflix cooking show is called “Fielder’s Choice.”
If That’s Your Definition of Fun
A Washington player slapped two Colorado fans in the face and they loved it.
Liberty Netuschil: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day
Man, Tiger Woods is Such a Bummer
Tiger was forced to pull out of two more tournaments due to his persistent back problems. I have such a hard time seeing him competing for a major again.
Great Moments in Clickbait
February 10, 2017
Have a Nice Weekend
its the weekend baby. youknow what that means. its time to drink precisely one beer and call 911— wint (@dril) November 1, 2013
Enjoying a nice beer. pic.twitter.com/V9ofrAniEJ— Empathetic Genouis (@neonwario) April 23, 2016
That’s a Big Boy
February 3, 2017
Odds & Ends
Here’s the song Bruce Springsteen recorded for a Harry Potter movie. ... Curt Schilling’s long legal battle over defrauding the state of Rhode Island is finally complete. ... TSA busted an 80-year-old woman who didn’t realize her cane had a sword hidden inside. ... A Canadian man who was missing for five years and presumed dead was found living homeless in Brazil. ... Kyrie Irving’s “Uncle Drew” commercials are getting a full-length feature film.
A Plot Twist For the Ages
Only in Philly 😂😂 #yallbettapay pic.twitter.com/NCx0OTCTiW— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) February 9, 2017
A Good Song
Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.