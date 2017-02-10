Extra Mustard

Friday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Liberty Netuschil; Knicks mess gets even worse

Dan Gartland
35 minutes ago

James Dolan’s Incompetence Knows No Bounds

1:41 | NBA
Knicks: Will fans start to turn on team after Charles Oakley incident?

The Knicks, after blaming Charles Oakley for the events leading to his arrest, decided Friday that it was actually security chief Frank Benedetto’s fault and gave him the axe. I don’t know why I agreed to go watch the game tonight with a friend. 

There’s Only One Thing to Name This

Obviously Prince Fielder’s new Netflix cooking show is called “Fielder’s Choice.”

If That’s Your Definition of Fun

A Washington player slapped two Colorado fans in the face and they loved it.

Liberty Netuschil: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Liberty Netuschil, a model from Los Angeles shocked by the concept of laundromats. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Liberty Netuschil: Lovely Lady of the Day gallery
Man, Tiger Woods is Such a Bummer

Tiger was forced to pull out of two more tournaments due to his persistent back problems. I have such a hard time seeing him competing for a major again. 

Great Moments in Clickbait

Have a Nice Weekend

That’s a Big Boy

Odds & Ends

Here’s the song Bruce Springsteen recorded for a Harry Potter movie. ... Curt Schilling’s long legal battle over defrauding the state of Rhode Island is finally complete. ... TSA busted an 80-year-old woman who didn’t realize her cane had a sword hidden inside. ... A Canadian man who was missing for five years and presumed dead was found living homeless in Brazil. ... Kyrie Irving’s “Uncle Drew” commercials are getting a full-length feature film

A Plot Twist For the Ages

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

