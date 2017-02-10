Extra Mustard

Prince Fielder has a new cooking show called ‘Fielder’s Choice’ coming soon to Netflix

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

It was so damn sad to see beloved slugger Prince Fielder forced to retire last season due to neck problems, so it’s awesome to see that he’s landed a sweet post-baseball gig. 

Fielder told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick that he’s currently working on a cooking show he’ll co-host with his wife. The name, naturally, is “Fielder’s Choice.”

“I have a food show that's going to be streaming on Netflix and Hulu,” Fielder said. “It's coming out around the beginning of spring training in March, I believe. It's not just baseball people. It's a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the ‘Fielder's choice.’ It's good TV.”

Even though it hasn’t been released yet, Extra Mustard has acquired the following sneak preview. 

Fielder also said that guests on the show will include Xzibit, of Pimp My Ride fame, and Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia. 

