Scary cheerleading injury only gets worse when rescuer slips and falls

Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

Show this video to all your friends who say cheerleading isn’t a sport. 

During Thursday night’s UCLA-Oregon game, a Bruins cheerleader named Sophie went crashing to the ground during a stunt. As she was whisked away to safety, her rescuer slipped on a tote bag and dropped her on the ground. 

The video is pretty frightening but Sophie is tough, and actually returned to the floor before the game was over. 

It’s a good thing she was able to be out there when Lonzo Ball hit that preposterous step-back three

