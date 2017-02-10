Show this video to all your friends who say cheerleading isn’t a sport.

During Thursday night’s UCLA-Oregon game, a Bruins cheerleader named Sophie went crashing to the ground during a stunt. As she was whisked away to safety, her rescuer slipped on a tote bag and dropped her on the ground.

This poor UCLA cheerleader fell from the pyramid, then the guy carrying her off slips & falls on top of her (h/t @AJPONE) pic.twitter.com/cYeaiJowxL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2017

The video is pretty frightening but Sophie is tough, and actually returned to the floor before the game was over.

Thx for all the well wishes, Sophie was evaluated by emergency medical staff and was back on the court for that amazing win! — UCLA Spirit Squad (@UCLASpiritSquad) February 10, 2017

It’s a good thing she was able to be out there when Lonzo Ball hit that preposterous step-back three.