This New Orleans Mardi Gras float is a monument to the Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

There are two things everyone in New Orleans loves: hating on the Falcons and Mardi Gras. So the Falcons’ historic Super Bowl collapse provided petty Saints fans with plenty of ammunition for this year’s Mardi Gras parade floats. 

Those images really need to be pulled out so we can see them in their full glory. 

Falcons voodoo doll

@CraigatCoF/Twitter

The Young & The Ringless

@CraigatCoF/Twitter

Sad Julio Jones

@CraigatCoF/Twitter

Dirty Bird Gumbo

@CraigatCoF/Twitter

Man, I bet that gumbo is pretty salty. 

