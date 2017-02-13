There are two things everyone in New Orleans loves: hating on the Falcons and Mardi Gras. So the Falcons’ historic Super Bowl collapse provided petty Saints fans with plenty of ammunition for this year’s Mardi Gras parade floats.

Those images really need to be pulled out so we can see them in their full glory.

Falcons voodoo doll

The Young & The Ringless

Sad Julio Jones

Dirty Bird Gumbo

Man, I bet that gumbo is pretty salty.