This New Orleans Mardi Gras float is a monument to the Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse
There are two things everyone in New Orleans loves: hating on the Falcons and Mardi Gras. So the Falcons’ historic Super Bowl collapse provided petty Saints fans with plenty of ammunition for this year’s Mardi Gras parade floats.
And a float roasting the Atlanta #Falcons at #Bacchus open house 2017. Don't choke. :) #nola #mardigras #MardiGras2017 #neworleanssaints pic.twitter.com/e6HVF3GBG6— 🎭 Krewe of CoF 🎭 (@CraigatCoF) February 12, 2017
Those images really need to be pulled out so we can see them in their full glory.
Falcons voodoo doll
The Young & The Ringless
Sad Julio Jones
Dirty Bird Gumbo
Man, I bet that gumbo is pretty salty.