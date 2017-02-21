Extra Mustard

Martellus Bennett wasn’t trying to be a jerk when he tweeted about Magic Johnson

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
35 minutes ago

Basketball fans spent most of Tuesday afternoon roasting Magic Johnson on Twitter after he was named President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers, because Magic has a penchant for tweeting tautologies and somehow managed to land a job as the head of the NBA’s most prestigious franchise. So it’s easy to read this tweet from Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and assume he meant it as a dig. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Plenty of people read it that way, so Bennett had to come out and clarify that he was trying to say the exact opposite of what everybody thought. It also made him do some personal accounting. 

Aww, Marty, you’re not a jerk. Everyone else on Twitter is. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters