Basketball fans spent most of Tuesday afternoon roasting Magic Johnson on Twitter after he was named President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers, because Magic has a penchant for tweeting tautologies and somehow managed to land a job as the head of the NBA’s most prestigious franchise. So it’s easy to read this tweet from Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and assume he meant it as a dig.

I had a conversation with Magic Johnson when I was 21 and a rookie. Damn I wish I had that 5 minutes back. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Plenty of people read it that way, so Bennett had to come out and clarify that he was trying to say the exact opposite of what everybody thought. It also made him do some personal accounting.

I wasted that 5 minutes. That same 5 minutes today would possibly be life changing. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

Aww, Marty, you’re not a jerk. Everyone else on Twitter is.