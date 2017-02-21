The 2017 edition of NBA All-Star Weekend is complete, with Anthony Davis scoring a record 52 points to take home MVP honors and lead the Western Conference to a 192–182 win over the East. As expected, the game was a sea of dunks on both sides of the court, including a first half alley-oop from Kevin Durant to Russell Westbrook, who finished with 41 points.

Though he finished the game just short of Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star Game record of 42 points, Westbrook led the pack of NBA All-Stars off the court, in the fashion department.

The outfits of the self-proclaimed “Fashion King” won’t cost you as much as Beyonce’s $21,945 Gucci tiger print silk kimono she wore courtside at the game in New Orleans, but you’ll still need some deep pockets to replicate his looks. Below, we’ve found the cost for the some of the exact looks from Westbrook, Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade and others.

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook is wearing Visitor on Earth Distressed Skinny Jeans, available at Barneys, $400, a special edition of his Jordan Westbrook 0.2 sneakers, available at nike.com, $130, and a Luke Vicious denim jacket, about $275.

Jimmy Butler

Butler attended the 2017 All-Star Media Circuit at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans wearing a Stella McCartney Playing Cards Print Shirt worth $810, available at stellamccartney.com. He also wore the brand’s fringed sweater, available at shopspring.com for $1,215, to the Jordan Brand 2017 All-Star Party.

James Harden

At the Three-Point Contest, Harden wore this Saint Laurent Metallic-leather biker jacket, originally $4,680 but now marked down to $2,340 on matchesfashion.com. What a steal! (....If you're into that sort of thing. Many folks on Twitter didn't like Harden's choice.)

Steph Curry

Legend! @theofficialai3 A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Curry wore a Saint Laurent Blue Teddy 'Sweet Dreams' Shark Bomber Jacket, available at ssense.com for $2,690.

While attending the Three-Point Contest, Curry also wore Fear of God Military Nubuck Sneakers, available at barneys.com, $1,195.

Dwayne Wade

3️⃣✖️3️⃣ Chicago bred! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:39am PST

While posing courtside with Chance the Rapper, Wade rocked a Dsquared2 dual fabric jacket, originally $1,995 but now on sale for $1,197 on farfetch.com!