Kings fans are fed up. After Sacramento got fleeced in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans, the fans on the team’s subreddit decided it wasn’t even worth discussing basketball anymore. It’s a page to discuss The Lion King now.

It all started when one user posted a thread titled “If this post gets 1000 upvotes this subreddit will be dedicated to all things Lion King.” It did, and so readers dropped all things NBA to instead talk about how Vivek Ranadive is the same as Scar.

Will it stay like that through the Kings’ first Boogie-less game on Thursday?