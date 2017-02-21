Extra Mustard

Disheartened Kings fans turned the team‘s subreddit into a Lion King forum

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Kings fans are fed up. After Sacramento got fleeced in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans, the fans on the team’s subreddit decided it wasn’t even worth discussing basketball anymore. It’s a page to discuss The Lion King now. 

It all started when one user posted a thread titled “If this post gets 1000 upvotes this subreddit will be dedicated to all things Lion King.” It did, and so readers dropped all things NBA to instead talk about how Vivek Ranadive is the same as Scar. 

Don't let Boogie getting traded to the Pelicans distract you from the fact that Scar blew a 1,000 hyena lead to a pride of lions. from kings

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

[Game Thread] Lion King Rewatch from kings

Will it stay like that through the Kings’ first Boogie-less game on Thursday?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters