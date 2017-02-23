Extra Mustard

Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Alexa Ray Joel; Everyone hates Grayson Allen

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Syracuse hates Grayson Allen

The "everyone hates Grayson Allen" tour continued in Syracuse last night as 30,000 Orange fans booed the Duke star. The boos turned to excitement at the end, however, as John Gillon's game-winning 3-pointer gave Syracuse a 78-75 win. This led to a bunch of fans storming the court and a good night's sleep for all the Grayson Allen haters out there.

​Rick Pitino vs. UNC fan

My new favorite college basketball fan is this student from North Carolina, who got Rick Pitino so angry that the Louisville coach tried to attack him at the end of the first half Wednesday night. In a related story, I will never forgive Pitino for what he did to Red Auerbach during his disastrous tenure with the Celtics.

Homer at the Bat

Baseball's Hall of Fame will honor The Simpsons in May to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Homer at the Bat" episode. Speaking of, does anyone watch The Simpsons anymore?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Alexa Ray Joel was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim.
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
There have been hundreds of SI Swimsuit models over the years but none with the musical prowess of Alexa Ray Joel. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).  

Ranking the NBA's all-time best frontcourt duos

Will Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins knock another duo off this list?

Worst traffic in the world

The traffic app Inrix put together some fancy mathematical formula to determine which city has the worst traffic. I don't want to spoil anything but if you live in Los Angeles, Moscow or NYC, I recommend public transportation. 

Adulting 101

There is now a school in Maine that teaches adults to act like adults. Seriously.

Coincidence?

Two random guys I really like

One way to spend $2,000

Odds & ends

Fun fact: Texas football coach Tom Herman was once fired from Subway after he was caught stuffing his mouth with pastrami ... There is a Minnesota Twins pitcher who throws up before every appearance ... Several black NBA general manager candidates feel snubbed by Magic Johnson ... Retired MLB catcher David Ross will suit up for the Harlem Globetrotters ... The 10 worst foods for your heart ... I am really excited for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

What are the chances?

Syracuse's newest hero

Everyone's showing John Gillon love after his game-winning shot against Duke (via @cuse_mbb)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Chrissy Teigen interviews SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Bianca Balti

2:57 | Swim Daily
Convos with Chrissy: Bianca Balti is One Hot Rookie

Alexa Ray Joel covers her father

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

