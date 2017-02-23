Syracuse hates Grayson Allen

The "everyone hates Grayson Allen" tour continued in Syracuse last night as 30,000 Orange fans booed the Duke star. The boos turned to excitement at the end, however, as John Gillon's game-winning 3-pointer gave Syracuse a 78-75 win. This led to a bunch of fans storming the court and a good night's sleep for all the Grayson Allen haters out there.

​Rick Pitino vs. UNC fan

My new favorite college basketball fan is this student from North Carolina, who got Rick Pitino so angry that the Louisville coach tried to attack him at the end of the first half Wednesday night. In a related story, I will never forgive Pitino for what he did to Red Auerbach during his disastrous tenure with the Celtics.

Homer at the Bat

Baseball's Hall of Fame will honor The Simpsons in May to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Homer at the Bat" episode. Speaking of, does anyone watch The Simpsons anymore? Do you still watch The Simpsons?

Lovely Lady of the Day

There have been hundreds of SI Swimsuit models over the years but none with the musical prowess of Alexa Ray Joel. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Ranking the NBA's all-time best frontcourt duos

Will Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins knock another duo off this list?

Worst traffic in the world

The traffic app Inrix put together some fancy mathematical formula to determine which city has the worst traffic. I don't want to spoil anything but if you live in Los Angeles, Moscow or NYC, I recommend public transportation.

Adulting 101

There is now a school in Maine that teaches adults to act like adults. Seriously.

Coincidence?

This is why Reddit is so great. ⏳👀 pic.twitter.com/BUziARdhAv — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 22, 2017

Two random guys I really like

Steve Kerr is watching Cal - Oregon with Adam Duritz from Counting Crows pic.twitter.com/W3tj7zYv2W — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2017

One way to spend $2,000

Jared Leto rocks a $2K Gucci Donald Duck bomber to fly to Milan https://t.co/70QoskHRXE pic.twitter.com/OXguohWvOx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2017

Odds & ends

Fun fact: Texas football coach Tom Herman was once fired from Subway after he was caught stuffing his mouth with pastrami ... There is a Minnesota Twins pitcher who throws up before every appearance ... Several black NBA general manager candidates feel snubbed by Magic Johnson ... Retired MLB catcher David Ross will suit up for the Harlem Globetrotters ... The 10 worst foods for your heart ... I am really excited for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

What are the chances?

When your Dad takes you to hit on the small field @SportsCenter #tannehillluck pic.twitter.com/JonQWngJIP — Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) February 21, 2017

Syracuse's newest hero

Everyone's showing John Gillon love after his game-winning shot against Duke (via @cuse_mbb) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

Chrissy Teigen interviews SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Bianca Balti

2:57 | Swim Daily Convos with Chrissy: Bianca Balti is One Hot Rookie

Alexa Ray Joel covers her father

