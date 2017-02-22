Extra Mustard

Tom Herman was once fired from Subway after he was caught stuffing his mouth with pastrami

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

We often hear stories of prominent coaches and athletes working jobs outside of sports as kids, but they normally don’t end quite as messy as Texas coach Tom Herman’s did.

While in high school, Herman actually worked at Subway as one of those “sandwich artists” or whatever the hell they call them these days. Apparently, he was a very hungry young man and would literally eat away at the inventory until he was tragically caught one day with a mouth full of pastrami.

Here’s the story, from the Dallas Morning News:

"I used to love the pastrami," he says. "They had those big walk-in refrigerators. I was standing in there one day, with the door shut, just throwing pastrami in my mouth.

"It was like something out of a movie. I've got this bin of meat, throwing meat in my mouth, the door swings open and it's the owner.

"He goes, 'Get out. Don't come back.' "

This is absolutely one of the best firing stories I've heard in some time. It's bad enough that the pastrami at Subway freaking gross, but the dude was “throwing” it into his mouth? From a “bin” of pastrami? If he’s got the stomach to handle that, he is truly fit to coach. More power to him.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters