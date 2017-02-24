Extra Mustard

Rex Ryan has been wearing the same ‘I’d Hit That’ shirt for five years

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
34 minutes ago

There are two things that are safe to assume about Rex Ryan: that he doesn’t update he wardrobe often, and that he loves a dirty joke. 

Ryan and his brother Rob stopped by Yankees camp on Friday and Rex decided to wear his favorite baseball-themed shirt. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Get it? Like sex. 

The joke is apparently just as funny as it was in August 2012, when Ryan was photographed wearing the very same shirt.

@AlexMarroquin8/Twitter

The fit is a little more snug, but that just shows how committed Rex is to the gag. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters