There are two things that are safe to assume about Rex Ryan: that he doesn’t update he wardrobe often, and that he loves a dirty joke.

Ryan and his brother Rob stopped by Yankees camp on Friday and Rex decided to wear his favorite baseball-themed shirt.

Joe Girardi with the Brothers Ryan. Jets once had Girardi at camp to help Mark Sanchez's sliding technique. pic.twitter.com/htBnw2RFs3 — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) February 24, 2017

Get it? Like sex.

The joke is apparently just as funny as it was in August 2012, when Ryan was photographed wearing the very same shirt.

The fit is a little more snug, but that just shows how committed Rex is to the gag.