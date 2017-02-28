Jeremy Roenick on how it feels to be dealt at NHL trade deadline

It’s the time of year when NHL players can have their lives uprooted with a simple phone call, a feeling Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba and his wife Cate are familiar with. Eric was traded from Ottawa to Edmonton in 2015, just a month before the couple got engaged.

While Gryba hasn’t been the subject of much trade talk around the deadline, that didn’t stop his wife, Cate, from thinking he was on the move on Monday night. She reacted in the only way that makes sense—by sending a series of increasingly frantic texts.

When your wife thinks you got traded but your not even on the radar... pic.twitter.com/afdZzMBgDS — Eric Gryba (@grybes02) February 28, 2017

You have to wonder whether Cate was excited by the prospect of leaving Edmonton.