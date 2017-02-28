Extra Mustard

NHL player’s wife thinks he got traded, sends him eight panicked texts

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

It’s the time of year when NHL players can have their lives uprooted with a simple phone call, a feeling Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba and his wife Cate are familiar with. Eric was traded from Ottawa to Edmonton in 2015, just a month before the couple got engaged.

While Gryba hasn’t been the subject of much trade talk around the deadline, that didn’t stop his wife, Cate, from thinking he was on the move on Monday night. She reacted in the only way that makes sense—by sending a series of increasingly frantic texts. 

You have to wonder whether Cate was excited by the prospect of leaving Edmonton.

