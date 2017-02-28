DeMarcus Cousins must be happy he got traded to New Orleans just in time for Mardi Gras. Boogie and his new teammates rode in a Fat Tuesday parade this morning and had a grand old time, but perhaps no one had more fun than Cousins, who ended up wearing a pair of canary yellow panties on his head.

It's safe to say that @boogiecousins is having no problems adjusting to New Orleans. He's currently riding in Zulu with panties on his head. pic.twitter.com/F9TZC0DjwP — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) February 28, 2017

I’ve got a lot of questions about this.

• If he’s already got a pair on his head, why does he look so confused by the pair in his hand?

• Did it take until he held a pair in his hand for him to realize what was on his head?

• Why do the two pairs match? Does that mean they were handed out for the express purpose of throwing at the Pels?

• How much arm strength do you need to throw a skimpy pair of panties all the way up there?