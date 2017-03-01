Extra Mustard

Steve Austin gave Kevin Owens the ins and outs of delivering the perfect Stunner

Down
enlarge
Watch: John Cena says he would like to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin
0:37 | More Sports
Watch: John Cena says he would like to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Now that Stone Cold Steve Austin is out of wrestling he can pass on all his tricks to the new generation, even his most closely guarded ones. 

The guest on Austin’s most recent edition of his podcast was current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who retained his belt with a win over Roman Reigns in a match where he used Austin’s signature Stone Cold Stunner. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

On the podcast, Austin reviewed Owens’s stunner (“Close ain’t good enough, brother”) broke down where it went wrong and proceeded to explain all the particulars of how to deliver it better the next time. 

(The relevant section starts at about the 41-minute mark here.)

The first thing, Austin explained, is that there’s more to the kick to the gut than meets the eye. 

“When you kick the guy right in the gut, right in the diaphragm, boom. You sap his lungs full out of all the oxygen,” Austin said. “You suck the oxygen right out of his lungs. All of a sudden, his brain’s like [choking noise]. ‘I need to breathe. I’m ‘bout halfway blown up.’ This is deep in the match. ‘I need oxygen.’”

“So that kick isn’t just about bending him over a little so that you have easier access to the head,” Owens realized. 

Extra Mustard
The Week in Wrestling: Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes on their upcoming steel cage match

Austin also explained what makes second part of the Stunner so devastating. It’s like a “Mike Tyson-style uppercut” compounded by the force traveling up the spine of the one delivering the Stunner. 

“Now, let’s take double body weight: 500 pounds, give or take, hittin’ you with an uppercut,” Austin continued. “That’s both men’s weight coming down on that shoulder. You hit your ass on the mat, the mat springs you back up. The vertebrae in your back give that energy a direct path through the shoulder to his damn jawbone. Wham. Lights out. That’s how scientific it is, Kevin.”

Now you can go try it in your backyard. Just be careful. 

[via Deadspin]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters