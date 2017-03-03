These strawberries are not red. Seriously they aren't.

I was going to lead Hot Clicks with P.K. Subban's emotional return to Montreal but I came across this story and it's much more important. The photo of strawberries pictured above has no red color pixels. It was created by Akiyoshi Kitaoka, a psychology professor of at Japan's Ritsumeikan University, who specializes in creating optical illusions. Check out this 'Planet of the Snakes' one (and this one and this one) from his Twitter feed. So in conclusion, the strawberries are not red, optical illusions are nuts and P.K. Subban crying is not an interesting Hot Clicks lead.

The dumbest sports controversy of 2017 has ended

Rest easy, Hot Clicks readers. The seven-year-old who was stripped of his bowling medals because his pants were the wrong shade of black will get his medals after all.

Biggest free agent bust of all 32 NFL teams

I forgot Seattle gave Matt Flynn $10 million guaranteed before drafting Russell Wilson.

Lovely Lady of the Day

It's been nearly two years since we featured Elizabeth Pipko as Lovely Lady of the Day and that's way too long. Since then, she's been featured in Maxim and some other publications. I apologize profusely for the delay (click for full-size gallery).

Coach of the year

I have no idea about the context of this video but any coach who ruthlessly blocks the shot of a tiny hoopster deserves a shoutout on Hot Clicks.

The NHL's most diverse player

Joshua Ho-Sang made his debut for the Islanders Thursday night. For those keeping track at home, Ho-Sang's dad is Jamaican, grandfather is Chinese and mother is Jewish. He's also wearing Mario Lemieux's No. 66, which has already caused some controversy.

What are the chances?

The twin sisters who married identical twin brothers are pregnant. Just look at the pics.

TIL: The Jets cut Nick Mangold while he was at Disney World

Giannis gets a mural

The court that me and my brothers grew up playing on!!! @thanasis_ante43 @kostas__ante13 @alex_ante34 #WhereItAllBegan #Antetokounbros A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Man of his word

@cmcdavid97 @EdmontonOilers my wife doesn't think I will do this, let's prove her wrong!! See you on St Louis tomorrow night!!! pic.twitter.com/ljRAxE0pSR — nick cordell (@ZamboniDriver17) February 27, 2017

Odds & ends

Anastasia Ashley (a friend of Hot Clicks) got thousands of bug bites on her back while filming the TV show Naked and Afraid ... Adam Wainwright paid for a prospect’s rental car after seeing him walk everywhere ... The science behind the Stone Cold Stunner of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ... Jose Calderon will earn $415,000 for spending two hours with the Warriors ... An investor is spending $2.4 billion to start a cricket league in the USA ... Dave Chappelle's two Netflix specials will debut on March 21 ... 18 headphone brands ranked from best to worst.

Play of the day

SMU’s Shake Milton somehow keeps the dribble alive 👀https://t.co/m9P2Cel03e pic.twitter.com/xKlw62u68c — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 3, 2017

Play of the day 2

A day on the set of Jeopardy

Inside @Jeopardy — We spent a day on the set with Alex Trebek pic.twitter.com/nA8mpNZcf7 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 3, 2017

Cow meets reporter's boob

All Apologies (the bluegrass version)

