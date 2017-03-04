Jabba vs. Big Show

AP Images for WWE

The wrestling world lost their mind when the Shaq-Big Show match was canceled. And now the veteran wrestler is saying Shaq's weight is to blame, even comparing him to Jabba the Hutt. Predictions for WrestleMania 33 match card and title winners.

It's coming...

This is the final weekend of the college basketball regular season and there's a heap of intriguing tourney-impact mathcups. And Saturday marked the 10-year anniversary of the bloody Hansbrough game.

Fournette's LOL

One NFL scout laughed at the idea that Leonard Fournette's mediocre vertical would have any impact on his draft stock.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lais Ribeiro: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 21 Close expandIcon 1 21 Close

The first Weekend LLOD of March is the beautiful (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Less weight, faster car

This driver credited a pre-race bathroom run for winning by a fraction of a second.

I want a Utes' Van Horn jersey

Awesome list of the best college basketball throwback uniforms of all time.

He's a DB!

#Louisville S Josh Harvey-Clemons measured 6-4 1/4, 217 pounds, 10 3/8 hands, 35 3/8 arms, 82 5/8 wingspan. #NFLCombine — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2017

The "floating" drill

Chocolate milk. Duh

You're welcome

Odds and Ends

Potential top-1o NFL Draft pick Reuben Foster got booted from the combine ... Greg Hardy avoided jail time on cocaine charges ... Apparently teams are fussy that fans are present for the NFL Combine ... Samuel L. Jackson performed dramatic readings of Facebook posts ... Red Sox got good news with David Price injury but here's a look at the worst free-agent pitcher deals ever ... Katy Perry looks really, really different these days ... Noah Syndergaard will appear on Game of Thrones.

Still can't believe this happened

Straight-up ridiculous finish from Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/vljQTXttCg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2017

Or this

'Tough shot?' Not for LeBron James pic.twitter.com/pwckCWcq2j — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 4, 2017

Here comes the boom

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.