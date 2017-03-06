Extra Mustard

D-Backs catcher plays unexpected game of catch with kid

Diamondbacks catcher Oscar Hernandez didn’t think much of it when he tossed a ball to a young fan spring training on Sunday. But then the kid threw the ball back to him. 

“‘Oh, you want to play catch? Let's play catch,’” Hernandez told MLB.com. “That was fun. I was just having fun with the kid. When I was a kid, I would have liked the opportunity to play catch with a big leaguer.”

Other players—Like Max Scherzer and Andruw Jones—have done stuff like this before, but the fact that Hernandez didn’t intend to play catch with the kid and said, Aw what the hell, makes it that much cooler. 

