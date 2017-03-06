D-Backs catcher plays unexpected game of catch with kid

Diamondbacks catcher Oscar Hernandez didn’t think much of it when he tossed a ball to a young fan spring training on Sunday. But then the kid threw the ball back to him.

What #DbacksSpring is all about. @OscarHernDbacks and Brandon Drury play catch with a young fan during BP. pic.twitter.com/8aMPe4rfvw — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 5, 2017

“‘Oh, you want to play catch? Let's play catch,’” Hernandez told MLB.com. “That was fun. I was just having fun with the kid. When I was a kid, I would have liked the opportunity to play catch with a big leaguer.”

Other players—Like Max Scherzer and Andruw Jones—have done stuff like this before, but the fact that Hernandez didn’t intend to play catch with the kid and said, Aw what the hell, makes it that much cooler.