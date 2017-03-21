Big night for hockey-loving dogs

It was Military Appreciation Night in Dallas, and the Stars celebrated by having a service dog rappel down from the rafters of American Airlines Center. The dog (Patty is her name) was then presented to veteran Cary Flatt, who suffers severe anxiety after a gunshot wound to the head. Watch the whole video here. Also of note: Six, another military dog, also attended his first game and (as you can see from photo above) seemed to have a great time.

NBA's best new rivalry?

It's safe to say the Warriors and Thunder do not like each other. The two teams faced off last night, and this Thunder fan got things rolling by dressing as a cupcake (if you don't know the back story, here it is). Then Steph Curry scuffled with reserve guard Semaj Christon before ending the half with his "three-pointer and run away" move. The Warriors would go onto win the game by 16 and found the competitive edge they've been missing.

Video has been released of guy stealing Tom Brady's jersey

This footage is a little grainy, but this guy almost pulled off the heist of the year.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram @brookeswalloww/Instagram Brooke Swallow: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 22 Close expandIcon 1 22 Close

Derek from Michigan requested Brooke Swallow be featured as LLOD. I like Derek from Michigan and his taste in women (click for full-size gallery).

LOL Jets

After two years of Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, the Jets up graded to Josh McCown. Their fans were not impressed and took to Twitter to vent.

​Ouch!

A Mexican bullfighter is in a lot of pain right now—more specifically, a foot-long laceration of his rectum and anus—after being gored by a 1,160-pound bull.

Think your friends can be difficult?

Imagine being best friends with Aaron Hernandez ... until he shoots you between the eyes.

The Beautiful Girls syndrome

If anyone needs a spa day, it's these babies

Babies can indulge themselves at this day spa and then forget all about it, because they're babies https://t.co/FtyiSFBVXW pic.twitter.com/hnrnSoJulc — Mashable (@mashable) March 21, 2017

Eating healthy is confusing

One slice of 'healthy bread' contains TWICE as much salt as a packet of chips https://t.co/I6afA0wFW0 pic.twitter.com/S683Sy1mRj — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 21, 2017

Odds & ends

Donald Trump criticized Colin Kaepernick at a rally in Kentucky​ ... The Traveling Jagrs visited New York City to cheer on their favorite player ... Congrats to former Blazers all-star Brandon Roy, who was named high school coach of the year ... Gabrielle Union destroyed this troll on Twitter ... Martin Scorsese likes to make cameos in his own movies (and here's the proof) ... Artie Lange was arrested again, and his mug shot is so sad ... Dave Chappelle had some interesting comments about Key and Peele.

Dear parents, watch this now.

Parents: If you have an athlete above the age of 7 in your household, sit them down and make them watch this for 2 minutes and 20 seconds. pic.twitter.com/w8ke8KEUUB — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) March 20, 2017

How dumb does Jurickson Profar feel after this play?

Jurickson Profar got picked off by Yadier Molina while he was celebrating



(Video via @WBCBaseball) #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/UHQ2j3bQiR — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) March 21, 2017

James Harden for MVP

James Harden's latest MVP case: A game-winning coast-to-coast take. 💪🚀 pic.twitter.com/UzPQ4IpXf8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 21, 2017

Nope

That kind of day

Miserable Monday? Could be worse. You weren't sent to soggy Costessey & forced to stand next to a puddle like our reporter @JournoLauren1. pic.twitter.com/pWvP6pI7eX — MustardTV (@MustardTV) March 20, 2017

