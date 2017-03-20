NFL

Video: Donald Trump criticizes Colin Kaepernick at rally in Kentucky

0:59 | NFL
Colin Kaepernick helps raise awareness to suffering in Somalia
SI Wire
16 minutes ago

President Donald Trump criticized free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a rally in Louisville on Monday, saying the people of Kentucky “like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

Trump began the tangent about Kaepernick by referring to him as “your San Francisco quarterback—I’m sure nobody’s ever heard of him.” 

“There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” Trump said, referring to an article by Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman published Friday. “I said, ‘If I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of Kentucky—because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

“First, some teams genuinely believe that he can't play,” Freeman quoted an anonymous AFC general manager as saying. “They think he's shot. I'd put that number around 20 percent.

“Second some teams fear the backlash from fans after getting him. They think there might be protests or [President Donald] Trump will tweet about the team. I’d say that number is around 10 percent. Then there's another 10 percent that has a mix of those feelings.”

Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality, reportedly plans to stand for the anthem next season.

Earlier in the rally, Trump referred to the Louisville Cardinals basketball team, saying “we could have been watching a good basketball game tonight.” Had Louisville not lost to Michigan, it would have played Thursday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters