José Can You See!

It's about a Spanish guy! (For those who completely missed that.) In an interesting move, the Athletics have hired José Canseco to be an on-air analyst this season. Like on TV. In real life. How many rants will we get on PED hypocrisy, financial analysis or his fear of robots?

NFL Hits Vegas

The NFL is in Sin City for annual meetings, and Peter King breaks down everything from the Raiders and Brady's jersey thief to abolishing PAT leaps and kickoffs through the uprights. The Raiders are going to Vegas on a more permanent basis.

Tourney Chatter

Videos are circulating of Kentucky fans' reactions to Malik Monk's game-tying three-pointer and Luke Maye's subsequent game-winner. Maye got a standing ovation at his 8 a.m. class this morning. And missed after UNC's win was Theo Pinson's comment on the game making the NCAA a ton of money.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Deimante Guobyte: Lovely Lady of the Day

We welcome Deimante Guobyte back to the LLOD stage. She was also LLOD last August for those who forgot. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

'Tis the (Baseball) Season

Unless you're a fan of one of the Final Four teams, baseball season couldn't start sooner. And Ben Reiter wrote this phenomenal piece on Mike Trout that includes a couple tidbits you never knew.

Brock "You Know" Boeser

It's hard to mock a guy that played his first NHL game one day after playing his final college game (and he also scored in that game), but when you say "you know" 45 times in a three-minute interview, you deserve mocking.

Lotta Free Time

Savage

Golf Channel should can its late night programming and just run old DJ pressers. I'd watch them all. pic.twitter.com/CV4CeGUPlR — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 27, 2017

Marilyn in '55

Marilyn Monroe reads James Joyce’s 'Ulysses' in a playground, circa 1955. Photograph by Eve Arnold. pic.twitter.com/fVdixhVVHB — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) March 26, 2017

We Goin' Sizzler!

Twenty five years ago today, White Men Can't Jump was released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/WikneoVrTb — evan auerbach (@evboogie) March 27, 2017

Odds and Ends

Patrick Beverley is irate over players resting, says some naught words ... This is not a test: Professional mini golf actually exists ... 10 incoming NFL rookies who will have biggest fantasy impact ... Fantasy baseball team name generators you need to try ... Guy sees his photo in a fake obituary and that's not even the craziest part of this story ... Tom Brady, Jordan Spieth and Under Armour CEO make up powerful foursome at Augusta.

Mondays in Mexico

We're dreaming about Mondays in Mexico with @katebock! pic.twitter.com/20u7pTgVfw — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 27, 2017

Worst Fiancè Ever

Kiiiiiiirby Pucket

Today is the 12th anniversary of former Minnesota Twins' P.A. announcer Bob Casey's death. The legendary voice was known particularly well for his introduction of Kirby Puckett.

