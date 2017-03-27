The Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas was approved by NFL owners by a 31–1 vote on Monday afternoon. Miami was the lone team that was opposed.

The Raiders needed 24 of 32 owner's votes to relocate to Las Vegas in 2020.

“My father always said,, 'the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,' and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness," Mark Davis said in a statement. "I would like to thank Commissioner Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 partners. I would also like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for their commitment. Finally, I would like to thank Sheldon Adelson for his vision and leadership, without which this project never would have become a reality."

"The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA," he added. "We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff. We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”

The Raiders will play at least one more season in Oakland and have an option to renew their lease at the Coliseum in 2018. Sharing Levi's Stadium with the san Francisco 49ers is also a possibility as they figure out where to play in 2019. The Raiders have plans for a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas.

The new facility would be shared with the University of Nevada.

$750 million has been pledged in public funding toward the new stadium.

The Raiders are the third NFL team to relocate in the past year. The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The Chargers are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Las Vegas's NHL team, the Golden Knights, will begin play in T-Mobile Arena.