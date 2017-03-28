The amazing thing about Donald Trump’s prolific Twitter habit is that you can search his archive after any news story and see if he has an relevant tweets. The Oscars? You bet! Winter weather? Absolutely! Sports? Oh buddy, you know it!

Trump may be throwing out the first pitch at the Nationals’ opener on Monday and you better bet he has some five-year-old tweets about the Nats.

Back in 2012, Washington made the decision to shut down Stephen Strasburg for the stretch run to avoid the risk of him re-injuring his arm. The Nats won 98 games that year, more than any team in baseball, but were bounced from the playoffs in the first round after Drew Storen gave up four ninth-inning runs in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Cardinals.

The future leader of the free world had some thoughts about that.

When Strasburg leaves in a couple of years under free agency Washington will say " what were we doing". — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2012

Washington should have brought in Strasburg to relieve-- they would have won. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2012

So much for Washington shutting down Strasburg- they deserved to lose. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

When Strasburg leaves @Nationals for another team for more money, will Washington still like the decision to shut him down for his good? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Was Trump right? Nah, not really. Strasburg has avoided major injuries since the shutdown and didn’t leave “for another team for more money”—he signed a seven-year, $175 million extension in May.

And who will be the Nationals’ Opening Day starter, taking the mound right after Trump? Stephen Strasburg.

