Can you believe it’s only been nine months since Iceland shocked England in the European Championships?

On June 27, the tiny island nation beat the much bigger island nation 2–1 in the Round of 16, shocking the entire soccer world. It was a really big deal in Iceland, with 99.8% of TV viewers glued to the game, and the celebrations were raucous.

The real celebrations were happening behind closed doors, though, it seems.

According to a local newspaper, births at Icelandic hospitals reached record levels this weekend—nine months to the day after the game. It could be a coincidence, but come on.

In a country of only 300,000 people, those extra few births mark a significant increase in the population. That means a bigger pool of talent to choose from in Euro 2036 and 2040.