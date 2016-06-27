Planet Futbol

Watch: Iceland fans go wild after beating England at Euro 2016

0:45 | Planet Futbol
Iceland beats England 2-1 in shock of Euro 2016
SI Wire
Monday June 27th, 2016

Your teams. Your favorite writers. Wherever you want them. Personalize SI with our new App. Install on iOS or Android.​

Iceland fans went wild as their national team defeated England 2–1 to secure a stunning Euro 2016 victory in the round of 16, one that ended with England manager Roy Hodgson tendering his resignation.

Iceland had never qualified for a major tournament prior to the European Championship, and it is the smallest country in the tournament. That didn't stop the island nation from toppling England, with Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scoring after Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the fourth minute from the penalty spot.

Watch as Iceland's fans, many of whom packed a town square in Reykjavik, go crazy during and after the historic win:

WILSON: Something special brewing for Italy at Euro 2016

Iceland will face host France in the quarterfinals.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters