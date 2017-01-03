With all due respect to playoff fantasy football and the DFS game, the 2016 fantasy football season has come to an end. Time for fantasy owners to get away from the waiver wire and start/sit decisions for a few short months before coming back refreshed and ready to get after another fantasy season.

Of course, we can’t in good conscience send you off into the abyss without some sort of guiding light. After all, the fantasy off-season seems to get shorter every year. The NFL draft is four months away, and as we start assessing which fantasy-relevant rookies found the best landing spots, teams will start mini-camps and OTAs. Shortly thereafter, spring gives way to summer, and training camps, the unofficial starting gun for many fantasy owners, begin. You don’t want to start your draft prep from scratch at that time. You need a jumping-off point months in advance. Let our first set of rankings be the start of your road map to a championship next season.

We’d like to thank you for joining us all season long here on SI.com. We can’t wait to get back with you next year. And to hold you over until then, allow us to present our way-too-early top 100 for 2017.