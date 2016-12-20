The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• The Padres have been in talks with Jake Peavy for a reunion. The right-handed pitcher has not pitched for San Diego since 2009. He played eight seasons for the Padres since making his Major League debut in 2002. (Dennis Lin, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for pitcher Clay Buchholz. (Matt Gelb, Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Buchholz trade involves minor-league second baseman Josh Tobias from the Boston Red Sox organization. (Ken Rosenthat, Fox Sports)

• The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Mets about making a deal for outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Blue Jays haven't made a formal offer to free-agent Jose Bautista since he rejected their one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. (Jon Morosi, Fox Sports)

• The Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies appear to be in pursuit free agent Mark Trumbo, after the Orioles reportedly pulled their offer to Trumbo off the table. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Pittsburgh Pirates signed pitcher Daniel Hudson to a $11 million, two-year contract. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)