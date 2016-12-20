MLB

MLB rumors: News on free-agent contracts, trades and more

SI Wire
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• The Padres have been in talks with Jake Peavy for a reunion. The right-handed pitcher has not pitched for San Diego since 2009. He played eight seasons for the Padres since making his Major League debut in 2002. (Dennis Lin, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for pitcher Clay Buchholz. (Matt Gelb, Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Buchholz trade involves minor-league second baseman Josh Tobias from the Boston Red Sox organization. (Ken Rosenthat, Fox Sports)

• The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Mets about making a deal for outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Blue Jays haven't made a formal offer to free-agent Jose Bautista since he rejected their one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. (Jon Morosi, Fox Sports)

• The Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies appear to be in pursuit free agent Mark Trumbo, after the Orioles reportedly pulled their offer to Trumbo off the table. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Pittsburgh Pirates signed pitcher Daniel Hudson to a $11 million, two-year contract. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters