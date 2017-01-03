MLB

Baltimore Orioles: Bolster the outfield

And by that, I mean “Do something more than go into the season with second-year players Hyun-soo Kim and Joey Rickard starting in the corners.” Last year’s regular rightfielder, Mark Trumbo, is a free agent, and the Orioles never really settled on a leftfielder. As it stands, the team’s only current outfield options on the 25-man roster are Kim, a lefty swinger who went 0-for-17 on the season against lefthanded pitchers; Rickard, a Rule 5 pick who batted just .268 with a .319 OBP overall; and Aneury Tavarez, who turns 25 in April and has yet to play in the majors. Whether it’s bringing back Trumbo (who barely qualifies as an outfielder) or dipping into the free-agent waters for the likes of Michael Saunders or Rajai Davis, Baltimore needs to do something to lock down those positions with better talent.

