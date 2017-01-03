MLB

Cleveland Indians: Get Michael Brantley a bionic shoulder

With slugger Edwin Encarnacion now in the fold after signing a three-year, $60 million contract in late December, the reigning American League champion Indians boast a terrific lineup, a strong rotation led by annual Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber and a bullpen headed by postseason Swiss Army Knife Andrew Miller. What will really take them over the top is a return to form from Brantley, the dynamic leftfielder who finished third in the AL MVP voting in 2014 but has seen his career stall out thanks to persistent shoulder injuries. Brantley missed all but 11 games last year because of those shoulder troubles, and while his rehab is reportedly going well, Cleveland could ensure a successful return by crafting him a cyborg shoulder that would make Steve Austin jealous. Plus, imagine how many Statcast-breaking throws you’d get out of a robot arm. 

