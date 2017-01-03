New York's pitching staff entered the year coming off a pennant but couldn't stay healthy enough to match that performance again, though the team did reach the NL wild-card game. Noah Syndergaard was the only member of the Mets’ vaunted rotation to make it through the season without getting hurt, though even he dealt with the annoyance of a mild bone spur. Lefthander Steven Matz (bone spur) and righties Jacob deGrom (ulnar nerve) and Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) all underwent surgery, while another righthander, Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery), still hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014. All are expected back in 2017, though Harvey faces the steepest challenge, if only because he has had two major surgeries, having already undergone Tommy John surgery.