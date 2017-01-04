MLB

Tampa Bay Rays: Figure out a way to make the franchise interesting again

Quick: Name the most memorable moment from the Rays’ 2016 season. Struggle to come up with anything? You’re not alone; Tampa Bay has been more or less a black hole when it comes to interesting or exciting baseball in the last three years, bottoming out with last season’s 94-loss pile of blandness. Stuck playing in front of sparse crowds—the club finished last in the majors in attendance for the second straight season, at just shy of 1.3 million—in a warehouse of a stadium with one of the game’s weakest offenses, there’s little to recommend about Rays baseball.

Maybe they should try something crazy in 2017: Shoot off fireworks after every inning; have every player wear a full tuxedo for one game; sign Jose Canseco and have him play every position at least once. More likely will be that they try something that would have once seemed crazy: trade Chris Archer. The team's ace righthander was reportedly dangled at last year's deadline, but after a mediocre season that included a major-league-worst 19 losses and a 101 ERA+, the potential return will no longer be as great as it might have been, even though he's still just 28 and has three years and $18.5 million guaranteed left on his contract. A return to relevance is going to be hard to come by for a team with no money and a deficit of talent, so ownership might as well try something to kickstart the rebuilding effort.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters