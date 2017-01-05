The Chicago Cubs are looking to host future football games and potentially a college football bowl game at Wrigley Field in the future, team president Crane Kenney tells the Chicago Tribune.

The Cubs would like to schedule a Northwestern football game in 2020 along with other potential Big Ten matchups. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 and more than 41,000 fans attended the game. Due to the dimensions of the stadium, both teams played in just one direction and switched sides every possession to share an end zone. This eliminated the safety concerns with the outfield wall.

Kenney also mentioned interest in Chicago's first bowl game after 2020. The total number of bowl games will be discussed after 2019. Three seven-loss teams played in one of the 40 bowl games this year.

Wrigley Field is currently undergoing renovations, which are expected to be concluded by 2018 and would alleviate the previous safety concerns.

The White Sox's home, Guaranteed Rate Field, drew little interest for college football when it hosted Northern Illinois and Toledo in November 2016.