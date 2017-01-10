MLB

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred meets with Donald Trump at Trump Tower

SI Wire
43 minutes ago

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Tuesday morning, he confirmed to pool reporters in New York.

Yankees president Randy Levine was also spotted at the building.

“We had a really nice meeting with the President-elect,” Manfred said, according to Fox Business’s Matthew Rocco. “He explained to me his history with the game and what a great baseball fan he is. We’re glad that we had an opportunity to get together before his inauguration.”

It’s unclear if anything further was discussed, such as the league’s battle with performance-enhancing drugs.

Manfred and Levine are the latest sporting figures to visit Trump, following Ray Lewis and Jim Brown’s meeting regarding “helping people.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters