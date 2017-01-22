Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura’s sudden death Sunday shook the baseball world. After news of his passing broke, many players took to social media to pay tribute to Ventura.

Ventura was killed Sunday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic. He is believed to have been driving under the influence. His death comes on the same day former major league infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash in the Dominican.

Both players’ passings elicited an emotional reaction from his fellow players, including many current and former teammates.

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw 🔥🔥 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 22, 2017

Can't even begin to express the sorrow in my heart. Prayers for their families... https://t.co/uArkxHvyKg — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) January 22, 2017

Always a tragedy when a life is lost too soon. The Baseball Community took another hit RIP Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura — Jon Jay 2Js (@jonjayU) January 22, 2017

Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!! — Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) January 22, 2017

To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017

Terrible news in the baseball world this am. Brings back a lot of feeling and emotions. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone. — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) January 22, 2017

My thoughts are with @YordanoVentura family and the @Royals today. A very talented teammate and gone way to soon. RIP — Billy Butler (@BillRayButler) January 22, 2017

No way. Tell me that's not true. Sad sad day. — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 22, 2017

RIPAce. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 My condolences to his family in the DR and his family here in the Royals organization. I can't believe this. — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 22, 2017

I'm sad to hear my ex teammate Andy marte passed away this morning. He was a great teammate and a great person to be around. #RIPAndyMarte — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) January 22, 2017

Man hug your friends , your family members, whomever cares for you cause life is precious #RIPv https://t.co/0jO56MQjQu — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) January 22, 2017

I can not believe it 💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏 — socrates brito (@SocratesBrito) January 22, 2017

Hate to see young people with so much life and promise die unexpectantly. Its another sad day in baseball 😢 R.I.P. Yordano — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) January 22, 2017

In total disbelief. My thoughts and prayers to their families. We are all in mourning. Diós lo tenga en su Santa Gloria. Estamos todos de luto. 🙏🙏😢😢 #RIP #YordanoVentura #AndyMarte A photo posted by Carlos Gomez (@realcarlosgomez) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Wow, terrible news this morning! Deepest condolences to former teammate Yordano Ventura's family and Andy Martes family! #RIPace — Dillon Gee (@DillonGee35) January 22, 2017

Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers. — Russell Martin (@russellmartin55) January 22, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. Another sad day for the game of baseball ⚾️#GoneTooSoon — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) January 22, 2017

Ventura, 25, was one of the Royals’ most promising young pitchers. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 and was a key member of the rotation for the past three seasons.