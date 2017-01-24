Man shot in face outside Nationals Park

A man was shot multiple times—in the shoulder and face—outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning, police told multiple outlets in the area including the The Washington Post.

Police said the shooting took place at 10 a.m. ET at the intersection of N Street SE and Half Street SE, near the centerfield gate of the ballpark.

Levy Restaurants—the company that runs concessions inside the stadium—told NBC4 Washington that it was holding a job fair during the shooting, though they did not believe the two were related.

Chelsea Janes of the Post reported that all people on the scene are sheltering in place.