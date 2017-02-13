MLB

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis expecting first child

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Monday morning on The Players Tribune.

Jeter 42, and Davis, a 26-year-old super model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alumn, got married outside the Meadowood resort in Napa, Calif. last year.

Jeter finished his career after 20 seasons with the Yankees and won five World Series titles. He has repeatedly expressed his excitement for starting a family after his baseball career.

“I have the utmost respect for these guys that are able to do it — you know, missing their kids’ birthdays and not being able to see them play Tee ball or summer ball and missing a lot of time,” Jeter told NBC in 2014. “So it’s another reason why I feel as though now’s the time. I mean, I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.”

Jeter and Davis are expecting a daughter.

"He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day," Davis wrote. “So, how are you and so-and-so doing?”

“That’s not the name yet, sweetie Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him. We want our kids’ lives to be as “normal” as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

