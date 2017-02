While the team’s biggest question is whether leftfielder Michael Brantley can return from shoulder trouble, let’s not forget how hard the Indians pushed Kluber last October. In a postseason that stretched to Game 7 of the World Series, Kluber threw 34 1/3 innings, bringing his year-long total to 249 1/3, and he also made three starts on three days of rest. The Indians are certain to proceed with caution this spring.

Winter Report Card: Cleveland Indians