Spring-training blockbusters are rare, and the Astros already have spent the entire off-season trying to land a top-of-the-rotation starter. The White Sox' Jose Quintana, the Athletics’ Sonny Gray and the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi were among their top targets, and each still can be had if Houston meets a certain price. An injury to one of the Astros’ projected starters would only increase the team’s urgency.

Winter Report Card: Houston Astros