He reported overweight last spring and took poorly to rightfield, although he did finish with 25 home runs last year. But third base finally opened full-time after the Twins parted ways with Trevor Plouffe, who signed with Oakland this off-season, and now the burden is on Sano to establish himself as more than a DH. The ascensions into stardom of Sano and outfielder Byron Buxton are still the Twins’ best hope for a revival, provided that at some point they improve their starting pitching.

Winter Report Card: Minnesota Twins