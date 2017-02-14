Minnesota Twins: Can Miguel Sano handle third base?
He reported overweight last spring and took poorly to rightfield, although he did finish with 25 home runs last year. But third base finally opened full-time after the Twins parted ways with Trevor Plouffe, who signed with Oakland this off-season, and now the burden is on Sano to establish himself as more than a DH. The ascensions into stardom of Sano and outfielder Byron Buxton are still the Twins’ best hope for a revival, provided that at some point they improve their starting pitching.