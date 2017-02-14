This story originally appeared on FoxSports.com.

Spring training is upon us, which means the questions are only beginning.

Some questions must be resolved in March. Others will linger into the regular season. And some will remain deep into the year, perhaps until October is over.

Well, one step at a time. Here is the biggest question that each team faces as camps open. (Teams are presented in alphabetical order by division, from AL East to AL Central to AL West to NL East to NL Central to NL West).

Ken Rosenthal is a senior writer for FoxSports.com and a field reporter for MLB on Fox.

VERDUCCI: Top nine storylines to watch for this spring