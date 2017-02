If everyone stays healthy, why not? Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker will occupy the top three spots. Archie Bradley, Patrick Corbin and Shelby Miller are vying for the final two places in the starting rotation, with decent alternatives behind them. Arizona remains in a good position to exploit its relative pitching depth in a bid to improve on last year's 69-93 finish.

Winter Report Card: Arizona Diamondbacks