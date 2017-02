As one Cubs official put it, referring to the team’s World Series run, “It would be unrealistic not to expect some kind of pitching hangover.” The extent of that hangover might not be evident in the spring, but Chicago managed its starters carefully all last season. The final innings totals, including postseason: Jon Lester 238 1/3; Jake Arrieta 219 2/3; Kyle Hendricks 215 1/3; John Lackey 201 2/3.