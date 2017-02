The youth of the Rockies’ rotation, combined with the relative inexperience of their catchers, is striking. Each of Colorado's potential starters—Tyler Anderson, 27; Chad Bettis, 27; Tyler Chatwood, 27; Jon Gray, 25 (pictured); Jeff Hoffman, 24; German Marquez, 21—is younger than 28 years old. None of them have made more than 90 career starts. The two catchers, Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy, have appeared in 103 major league games combined.

Winter Report Card: Colorado Rockies