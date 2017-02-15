Mike Ilitch helped pay for Rosa Parks' housing for more than a decade

Mike Ilitch, the former Detroit Tigers owner and Little Caesars founder who died last week, spent more than a decade paying for Rosa Parks' apartment.

The Sports Business Daily reported in 2014 that Ilitch paid for Parks' apartment until her death in 2005.

Damon Keith, a Detroit native and federal judge, helped Parks find a new home after she was robbed and assaulted in 1994. Keith showed a copy of a 1994 check for $2,000 from Little Caesars Enterprises as evidence of Illitch's good deed.

Illitch died on Friday at the age of 87.