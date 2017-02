The Brewers will open camp with at least seven potential starters for five spots—righties Chase Anderson, Zach Davies, Matt Garza (pictured), Junior Guerra, Jimmy Nelson and Wily Peralta and lefty Tommy Milone—and manager Craig Counsell has said he will “consider” different ways of deploying his pitching. What that means is not yet clear, but a rebuilding team is the perfect laboratory to experiment with different usage patterns.

Winter Report Card: Milwaukee Brewers