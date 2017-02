The answer at the moment is, “rightfield,” which will be McCutchen’s new position this season after 10,317 1/3 career innings—every inning of his eight-year career—in center. A trade, though, is inevitable, and a big spring by top outfield prospect Austin Meadows could help force the issue sooner than later. McCutchen, 30, will be focused on a comeback season either way, after the former NL MVP slumped to a career-low 103 OPS+ last season.

Winter Report Card: Pittsburgh Pirates