MLB

St. Louis Cardinals: Did they fix their defense?

St. Louis committed 107 errors last year, the sixth-most in the majors and the most by any team with a winning record. The Cardinals finished one game behind NL wild-card teams New York (90 errors) and San Francisco (an MLB-best 72 errors). St. Louis then signed Dexter Fowler to play centerfield, pushing Randal Grichuk to left, and it will have a pair of 26-year-olds anchoring the middle infield in Kolten Wong at second base and Aledmys Diaz at shortstop in his second full season. It sure sounds better. And, though spring-training games matter little, manager Mike Matheny is sure to emphasize crisper defense from the start of Grapefruit League play. The Cardinals need to set a tone early and carry their focus into the season.

Winter Report Card: St. Louis Cardinals

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters